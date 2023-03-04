After dismal showing in jrs, Perasol backs Monteverde as UP men’s, boys head coach

UP Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde during their match against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, game 1 of the UAAP Men’s Basketball Finals held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – UP Diliman program director for basketball Bo Perasol has found a possible way to improve the juniors team of the Fighting Maroons.

Perasol has written a letter for UP President Atty. Angelo Jimenez, endorsing UP men’s basketball team head coach Goldwin Monteverde to take over the UP Integrated School team following its disappointing performance in the UAAP juniors.

UPIS finished Season 85 at the bottom of the standings after a 13-game losing streak for a 1-13 slate.

“To ensure sustainability of the program, especially now that UP’s aspirations are high, is to have an integrated and well-coordinated basketball program from high school to college,” Perasol said in his letter.

LOOK: Bo Perasol eyes double duty for Goldwin Monteverde as head coach for both seniors and HS UP Fighting Maroons. pic.twitter.com/Iep3FpfQiI — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) March 4, 2023

The former UP coach also said they would want to recruit players from the different parts of the country that will excel both in academics and basketball.

“Those young players, with proper training program and exposure, will make sure our program in the UPMBT continues,” he continued.

He also assured the newly-installed UP President that the Fighting Maroons’ management will guarantee ample support to the high school squad and engrained a winning culture within the team.

“We hope to replicate our experience in the seniors’ program and elevate the juniors’ program to become more competitive and hopefully to be back in the final four and aim for championship,” Perasol said.

In his first year as head coach, Monteverde steered the Fighting Maroons to their first UAAP seniors’ basketball title in 36 years. Last season, he led the Fighting Maroons to a second straight finals appearance.

Monteverde, a champion high school basketball coach who steered the NU Bullpups to back-to-back UAAP crowns and numerous championships in the NBTC National Finals, PSSBC, MMBL, and Palarong Pambansa, also led NSNU to gold in 2018 and 2019 ASEAN School Games.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.



RELATED VIDEO