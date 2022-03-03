MANILA—Filipino qualifier Alex Eala failed to get past Round 2 of the W25 Joue les Tours in France after suffering a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Russian No. 2 seed Oksana Selekhmeteva on Thursday.

Selekhmeteva, Eala’s partner in winning the 2021 Roland Garros girls’ doubles title, improved her head-to-head record against Eala to 2-0.

She also defeated Eala in straight sets in the 3rd leg of the 2021 W15 Manacor, 6-2, 6-3.

More than a year after their first clash on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour, the 19-year-old Russian and 16-year-old Filipino have progressed in the world rankings.

Selekhmeteva is the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 207 while Eala is the WTA World No. 580.

The Russian was the first to break serve to lead at 2-1, and Eala replied with a break to level at 2-2.

At 3-3, Selekhmeteva secured 3 break points. An Eala double fault allowed the Russian to convert her 3rd break opportunity and continue to lead at 4-3.

Selekhmeteva easily won a love service game and then broke serve again to claim the 1st set, 6-3.

The contest intensified in the 2nd set with more deuces. In the 5th game, Eala broke and had a 3-2 lead.

Selekhmeteva then regained control of the match by winning the next 3 games, sealed by a double fault from Eala that allowed Selekhmeteva to break and serve for the match at 5-3.

In the 9th game, Eala was at 30-0 before trailing at 30-40. She saved a match point by forcing a deuce.

Selekhmeteva then fired an ace to yield her 2nd match point, and claimed the match 6-3.

En route to the 2nd round of the W25 Joue les Tours, Eala posted sweeping wins in the qualifying rounds and main draw opening round.

The Filipino teen netter, the No. 6 seed in qualifying, eliminated Anna Ozerova of Latvia in the 1st round, 6-0, 6-1, and Fabienne Gettwart of Germany in the 2nd round, 6-2, 6-0.

The 2021 W15 Manacor champion and Rafa Nadal Academy scholar continued her run in the 1st round of the main draw, ousting wildcard Jenny Lim of France, 6-1, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Selekhmeteva will face another qualifier, Audrey Albie of France, in the quarterfinals.

The Russian advanced to the 2nd round after Cristiana Ferrando of Italy retired with Selekhmeteva leading at 6-2, 2-1.

Selekhmeteva will continue to play under a neutral flag, following the decision of the ITF and other international governing bodies of tennis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Although Russian and Belarusian players have been banned from international team competitions, they can still compete as individuals without playing under the name of their country or flag until further notice.

FROM THE ARCHIVES