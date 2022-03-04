MANILA -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) appointed on Thursday Ramon “Tats” Suzara as head of the Broadcast Committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games that Vietnam is hosting on May 12-23.

POC president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said Suzara will be handling bidding procedures, primarily on content and the right to air replays of the competitions for at least the next year after the biennial event.

“Mr. Suzara has the experience to handle the task, especially that we are fresh off our hosting of the 30th edition of the SEA Games in 2019,” Tolentino said.

“Broadcasting the campaign of our athletes overseas, especially in major international competitions like the SEA Games, Asian Games or Olympics, is a priority of the POC.”

Suzara was president and CEO of the Philippine 30th SEA Games Organizing Committee, which organized the Games in 2019. He was also involved in the organizational tasks of the Doha 2006 Asian Games and the Oman 2010 Asian Beach Games.

Currently, he is the president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation and a juror, marketing development executive and currently secretary of the Volleyball Empowerment Commission of the International Volleyball Federation or FIVB.

“It’s a privilege to be appointed to the task, considering the fact that it very important for Filipinos to witness on television the exploits of our athletes in the SEA Games,” Suzara said.

Some 656 Filipino athletes will see action in 39 of the 40 sports programmed by Vietnam for its second hosting of the Games since 2003.