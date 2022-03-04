PBA: TNT returns with easy win vs Blackwater

Photo from the PBA website

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Talk 'N Text came back from its Gilas Pilipinas break with a 106-93 trouncing of Blackwater in the PBA Governors Cup on Friday.

Mikey Williams led the Tropang GIGA with 23 points, spiked by 5 triples.

Aaron Fuller, meanwhile, took down 22 rebounds to go with his 16 markers as TNT rode to its third straight victory.

Also making a huge impact for the Texters were Gilas stalwarts Roger Pogoy and Ryan Reyes who dished out 16 markers each. The two were among those who served national duty in the recent FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The victory jacked TNT's record to 5-4 record for a share of the sixth spot in the standings.

Blackwater fell to its 10th straight loss this conference and the league-worst 29th defeat overall since last year.

Shawn Glover managed to pull the Bossing to within 85-96, but Williams orchestrated a 10-6 run for the TNT that knocked the wind out of Blackwater with 1:29 to go.

Glover finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds, while Jayvee Casio scored 21 points.

The scores:

TNT 106 - M. Williams 23, Fuller 16, Pogoy 16, Reyes 16, Rosario 8, Alejandro 6, Castro 5, Khobuntin 5, Montalbo 5, Erram 4, K. Williams 2, Banal 0, Heruela 0.

Blackwater 93 - Glover 26, Casio 21, Suerte 14, McCarthy 7, Desiderio 7, Amer 6, Paras 4, Ebona 4, Ayonayon 2, Baloria 2, Washington 0, Chauca 0, Melton 0, Escoto 0.

Quarters: 24-16, 49-36, 80-65, 106-93