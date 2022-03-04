KJ McDaniels is parting ways with NLEX to be with wife who is giving birth. Photo from the PBA website

(UPDATED) Import KJ McDaniels played his final game for NLEX on Friday night.

But not before towing the Road Warriors to the top 4 that guaranteed them a twice-to-beat playoffs advantage.

McDaniels and NLEX used a huge third quarter to thwart Barangay Ginebra, 115-103, to raise the Road Warriors' record to 8-3 at the end of the eliminations.

The import, who will attend to his pregnant wife, scored 26 points to go with his 10 rebounds even as Kevin Alas, Don Trollano, Justin Chua and Kris Rosales provided offensive backup. This assured NLEX a twice-to-win incentive in the quarterfinals.

Cameron Clark will take over the reinforcement duty.

The Kings actually led by 15, but saw their advantage wiped out when the Road Warriors came back strong in the third stanza.

Justine Brownlee had 36 points in Ginebra's losing efforts. The Kings fell to 5-5.

Christian Standhardinger came up with 16 markers, while Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson chipped in 15 and 14, respectively.

The scores:

NLEX 115 - McDaniels 26, Alas 18, Rosales 17, Chua 15, Trollano 14, Quinahan 10, Nieto 5, Murrell 4, Paniamogan 3, Ighalo 3, Soyud 0.

Ginebra 103 - Brownlee 36, Standhardinger 16, Aguilar 15, Thompson 14, J. Tenorio 9, Chan 7, Onwubere 2, Tolentino 2, Pinto 2, R. Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 21-33, 53-58, 83-77, 115-103.