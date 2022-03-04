Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas during Omega Esports' game against Onic PH. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas went off with a maniac in just the nick of time as Omega Esports took the intense Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 9 matchup against Onic PH, 2-1, Friday.

As Onic PH brought Omega's base to just a sliver of health in the deciding Game 3, Kelra's Beatrix gunned down four of the M3 finalists' players for the maniac and the wipeout.

They then cleared their base off remaining minions and marched down towards the opponents' side to secure their first win of the season.

Omega had full jungle control to take Game 1, with Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic emerging as the MVP with his Selena after a 90 percent kill participation.

Omega Esports led as much as 10 kills and took full control of the map in the first 10 minutes of the map in Game 2, with Ch4knu's Khufra setting up kill after kill, and with Kelra unscathed.

But a lord steal by Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales, with Omega just inches away from taking the series, prolonged the set and gave Onic PH time to regroup and start a comeback. Come the 16th minute, Onic erased a 6,000 gold lead to completely turn the game around.

With Onic PH in control, Omega tried to salvage the set by countering a lord take, with Kelra managing to get a double kill.

But immediately, Mark "Markyyyyy" Christian Capacio's Beatrix shot him down, giving Onic room to wipe out Omega's players, securing the mega kill en route to forcing Game 3.

Markyyyyy's exploits in Game 2 handed the MVP accolade to his Beatrix, ending the set with a 4/1/7 kill-death-assist rate.

Onic PH will try and bounce back against TNC Pro Team, while Omega look to bring their momentum against Nexplay EVOS.