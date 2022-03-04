The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) signed Australian coach Alen Stajcic to a new contract that will allow him to coach the Philippine women's national football team for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Team manager Jefferson Cheng announced on Friday that they have reached an agreement with the 48-year-old coach during a a meeting in Sydney last March 1.

Stajcic, who guided the Pinays to an unprecedented qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup last month, will also retain assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte and strength and conditioning coach Luca Tonetti in his staff.

Under the Australian coach, the Filipinas reached the semifinals of the AFC Womens Asian Cup in India for the first time by beating Chinese Taipei on penalties.

The Filipinas, who lost to Korea Republic in the semifinals, finished joint third with Japan in the tournament won by China.

“The next 18 months will be challenging for all of us at the PWNT as we do our best to prepare for the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Cheng said in the PFF website.

“We are all motivated, hopeful and looking forward to giving our best for the nation.”

Stajcic, for his part, described his first stint with the women's team as one of his best experiences.

“I’m delighted to continue our journey with the Phillipines Women's National Team through to the World Cup,” said Stajcic.

“The Asian Cup performances were remarkable and phenomenal, but to share it with a group of staff and players that exemplified humility, gratitude and passion for the (Philippines) shirt is what really made it special. I’m extremely excited to help lead the team in the next chapter as we head for the pinnacle of our sport.”

The Pinays will next prepare for the coming Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

Also included in the team's schedule is the AFF Women’s Championships in Manila in July and the Asian Games in China in September.