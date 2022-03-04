Curry's and James' jerseys emerged as the most popular in the first half of the 2021-22 season, based on NBAStore.com.PH sales. AFP/file

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors topped the list of most popular NBA jerseys, the league announced on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, were the most popular in the team merchandise category.

Behind Curry, who in December became the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made, were LeBron James of the Lakers, Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).

Rounding out the top 10 were: Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Kevin Durant (Nets), Anthony Davis (Lakers), and Jimmy Butler.

Morant, Booker and Davis made the list for the first time.

Behind the Lakers in the team merchandise category were: the Warriors, the Nets, the Mavericks and the reigning champion Bucks.

The rankings are based on sales at NBAStore.com.ph, the league’s official online store in the Philippines, between October 20, 2021 to January 31, 2022.