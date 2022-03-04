Watch more on iWantTFC

Despite his recent setback against now IBF junior bantam king Fernando Martinez, former Filipino champion Jerwin Ancajas should see an opportunity in his defeat.

Fight analyst Dennis Principe said the Filipino boxer was able to show he can survive an onslaught despite getting zapped out of energy due to weight problems.

"Although one-sided ang naging resulta ng laban... nakita natin na kaya niyang tumanggap ng suntok. Kaya niyang makipagsabayan, he can be exciting... and you have to factor in the na sinasabing nagkaroon ng problema sa timbang," said Principe.

Just imagine what Ancajas could do if he gets his weight issues fixed, said the analyst.

"Kung one-plus-one, he's going to be an exciting fighter come next fight," he said. "I feel mas marami pang offer na darating na offer kay Jerwin because of the way he performed despite the loss."

Ancajas lost his IBF title via unanimous decision following a toe-to-toe battle with Martinez. The performance was uncharacteristic of the fleet-footed technician, who was forced to slug it out with the Argentinean after experiencing difficulty in movements.

Ancajas' camp admitted he was drained after having difficulties making the 115-pound weight limit.

The former champion is now contemplating of making his climb to the bantamweight division where he could possibly face the likes of Nonito Donaire Jr., John Riel Casimero, and Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

Principe said Ancajas will have to prepare himself against the "bigger" guys of the 118-pound division.

"The adjustment would be, although naipakita niyang kayang tumanggap ng suntok, he should polish his defense. Number 2, they have to improve the punching power. Because kung ang power niya sa super flyweight ang dadalhin sa bantamweight baka pitik lang 'yun sa mga makakalaban niya," he said.

"Perhaps the best thing to do is to take 1 or 2 tune-up fights against quality bantamweight fighters to try to study and determine kung ano ang dapat idagdag kung sakaling aakyat ng bantamweight division."