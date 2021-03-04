PVL: Cignal HD Spikers welcome setter Ayel Estrañero

Former UP Lady Maroon Ayel Estrañero is taking her talents to Cignal HD Spikers, the team announced on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the HD Spikers welcomed setter Estrañero ahead of the Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) Open.

The PVL is set to return after a year of hiatus due to pandemic, via a bubble format, which was also used by the PBA. The games will be held in Calamba, Laguna.

Cignal has formalized its move to the PVL after being part of the Philippine Superliga for 8 years, securing a runner-up finish in the 2019 All-Filipino conference.

PVL president Ricky Palou revealed last month that Cignal HD was expected to join their league along with another team from the PSL -- PLDT. Their entry gave the PVL a 10-team field ahead of its first season as a professional entity.

Estrañero previously donned the team Motolite jersey, playing for two conferences in 2019.

The all-around player was part of the Lady Maroons until 2019. She was with UP when it entered the Final Four in the UAAP in 2016.

Estrañero also led the Lady Maroons in the PVL Collegiate Conference championship in 2018.

Cignal HD and PLDT join established teams Creamline, PetroGazz, Bali Pure, Choco Mucho, Chef's Classic, and Perlas. Peak Form is also joining the PVL this season.