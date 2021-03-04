PBA: Kelly Williams back with TNT after signing 2-year deal

TNT's Kelly Williams in action during the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Kelly Williams has officially come out of retirement and joined the TNT Tropang GIGA once again.

TNT team manager Gabby Cui confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Williams, the PBA's Most Valuable Player in 2008, has signed a two-year contract with the squad.

"We would like to welcome Kelly back to TNT Tropang GIGA," said Cui. "His leadership and experience will help us achieve success in the upcoming conference."

"Welcome home, Kelly, great to have you back," said TNT team governor Ricky Vargas.

The 39-year-old forward has already begun participating in the Tropang GIGA's small group practice sessions, as shown in a video posted by TNT coach Chot Reyes on social media.

Williams announced his retirement in September 2020, ahead of the restart of the PBA season in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

The Filipino-American forward is a six-time PBA champion, with five of his titles coming with the TNT franchise. Williams joined TNT from Sta. Lucia in 2010.

TNT reached the finals of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, losing to Barangay Ginebra in five games as injuries decimated the squad. In the offseason, they brought back not just Williams but also welcomed former coach Reyes into the fold.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: