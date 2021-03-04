MMA: American fighter vows to finish Fil-Kiwi Mark Abelardo

American fighter Emilio "The Honey Badger" Urrutia. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- American fighter Emilio "The Honey Badger" Urrutia is the picture of confidence ahead of his return to the ONE Circle.

The American will face Filipino-Kiwi Mark "Tyson" Abelardo in a three-round bantamweight bout at ONE: Fists of Fury II, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium that will air on Friday, March 5.

Urrutia has studied Abelardo's style and is confident he can take care of business against his hard-hitting opponent.

"I haven't watched his fights for this training camp, but I've known about him for a long time," he said. "We've fought on all the same shows, so it was just a matter of time. I feel like this fight is a long time coming, and we were going to meet up with each other. It's good that it's happening now."

"I'm pretty familiar with his style. He's a Muay Thai-based striker, and he's very well-rounded, a very tough opponent with a very strong skill set," he added.

"He's very durable, so if the fight needs to go 15 minutes, I'm ready to beat him up for as long as I have to."

But Urrutia is confident that the fight won't last the distance. The American, who is fighting for the first time since February 2019, said he is in a terrific physical and mental space and is ready to put on a show in his return.

"Right now, I feel like I'm in the best place I've been in a long time," he declared.

"I wouldn't be surprised if I get a first round finish. I'm going to finish him. I want to submit him. I want to do everything I can to put him on his back and get a submission victory," Urrutia said.

"I'm going to punch him in the face, take him down, and submit him, then take my win bonus straight back to the hotel."

The 34-year-old American will bring a three-fight losing streak against Abelardo. According to Urrutia, he dealt with lingering injuries that kept him largely inactive. That, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, threw a wrench into his plans.

Now fighting at bantamweight and training in his new gym at Bangkok Fight Lab in Thailand, Urrutia has his sights set on a much-needed victory against Abelardo.

He made it clear that he has nothing but respect for the Fil-Kiwi fighter even as he targets a show-stopping victory.

"He (Abelardo) is good and I respect him. We're kind of like the same guy. He's a foreigner living in Asia, traveling and training and competing across the world, and I'm doing the same thing," said Urrutia.

"We're just similar people, but we both want the same thing [in this fight]. So it's got to be me," he vowed.

ONE: Fists of Fury II is headlined by the showdown between highly-regarded ONE Championship newcomer Amir Aliakbari and Korean KO artist Kang Ji Won. Also seeing action in the co-main event is undefeated Russian Anatoly "Spartak" Malykhin who faces Brazil's Alexandre "Bebezao" Machado.

