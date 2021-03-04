Margie Didal is Asia's Skater of the Year

Margielyn Didal celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 2019 SEA Games. File photo. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Asian and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal added another trophy to her collection when she was named the inaugural Women's Asia Skater of the Year on Wednesday night.

Didal, 21, beat out seven other candidates including fellow Filipina Cindy Lou Serna to cop the $1,500 cash prize.

Japan's Aori Nishimura, Nanaka Fujisawa, and Hina Maeda, as well as Indonesia's Nyimas Bunga Cinta and Thailand's Orapan Tongkong were also nominated.

"This is awesome," Didal said in response to her latest honor. "Thank you so much."

Didal also won the Style for Miles award and the Fastest Feet in the East. She earned an additional $300 for those wins.

The Cebuana is expected to represent the Philippines in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, having already won gold medals in the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta and in the 2019 SEA Games in home territory.

Three Filipinos — Mak Feliciano, Daryl Dominguez, and Daniel Ledermann — were nominated for the Men's Asia Skater of the Year. The award went to Japan's Shin Sanbongi.

