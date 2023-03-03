Spikers Turf: Iloilo shocks Sta. Rosa in 5 sets

Iloilo battled back from two sets down to pull off an emotional 19-21, 21-25, 28-26, 26-24, 15-13 victory against a fancied Santa Rosa side in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena on Friday.

Jade Disquitado unloaded 24 attacks to finish with 25 points while Mfena Gwaza scored on back-to-back quick attacks to finish off the City Lions in the deciding fifth set.

Rash Nursiddik and Jerome Cordez backed Disquitado with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

“Kaya naman talaga. Actually, kaya naman. May times lang na complacent masyado saka masyadong nagre-relax. Pero nung ginawa naman nila nang maayos yung game nila nakita naman na kaya talaga,” said Iloilo head coach John Kenneth Panes.

With the win D’Navigators extended their win streak to six to nab solo second behind the solid Cignal HD Spikers (7-0).

Sta. Rosa fell to 3-5 for joint seventh with the Army Troopers.

Andrie Bakil and Yoyong Mendoza paced the City Lions with 22 and 19 points, respectively.