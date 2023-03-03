From SpikersTurf.ph

AMC-Cotabato completed a sweep of Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18, to pick up its fifth straight win in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena on Friday.

Vince Mangulabnan had 13 sets in his debut for for the Cotabato Spikers, who now share second place with the D’Navigators Iloilo behind the league leading Cignal HD Spikers (7-0).

Jau Umandal scored 17 points on 14 attacks, two blocks, and an ace while coming away with 12 receptions and 8 digs for Cotabato. Madz Gampong chipped in 12 markers.

“Hindi ko yata team ‘yan kapag konti ang error,” quipped Cotabato head coach Odjie Mamon in jest as his wards made 29 errors in the contest.

“I’m just letting them explore so under control naman, maganda yung galaw so we’re happy.”

“We hope to get better with Vince (Mangulabnan). At yung service target naming at consistency sa service na lang siguro yung kailangan pang ma-improve,” he added.

The AJAA Spikers, who drew 10 points from Ridz Muhali and a combined 15-point output from Kim Malabunga and Hero Austria, fell to their second consecutive loss and slipped to 5-3.

