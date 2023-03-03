June Mar Fajardo has been rule out for the rest of the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week.

This means bad news for San Miguel Beer when they face Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC on Saturday.

Fajardo went out after hurting his knee during the Beermen's 96-68 blowout defeat to the Ryukyu Golden Kings Thursday in Utsunomiya.

"He's done (for the EASL meet)," San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent said of Fajardo, whom they hope to get back by the time they resume action in the PBA Governors' Cup on March 15.

Fajardo played in the first quarter for 21 short seconds but hobbled right back to the bench after colliding with Golden Kings import Jack Cooley.

With the Golden Kings asserting themselves inside, the Japanese club went all out in the second quarter and was ahead for the rest of the way.

"We played much better in the second half, we rotated the ball well, we just let things happen. We hope to build on this (improved second-half performance) and play better in our next game," said Gallent.

"I hope we start (well) like we did in our second half (against the Golden Kings)."

A win will give Gallent's crew of Cam Clark, Jessie Govan, CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, and Jericho Cruz a 1-1 ending record and a chance in the race for group No. 1.

