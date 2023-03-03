Christian Standhardinger flirted with another triple double as Barangay Ginebra manhandled Phoenix Super LPG, 109-89, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Fil-German fired 28 markers to go with his 12 rebounds and eight assists while they ran roughshod of the Fuel Masters.

The Kings also got 18 points from Justin Brownlee, who also brought down 11 rebounds and six assists.

Scottie Thompson added 16 points while Jamie Malonzo and Von Pessumal chipped in 14 makers apiece.

Ginebra now sports a 6-2 record.

