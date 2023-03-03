Meralco fought tooth and nail to bring down Converge in overtime, 132-129, during their bruising encounter in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Despite squandering an 18-point lead, the Bolts outmaneuvered the FiberXers in a game of runs.

Meralco's KJ McDaniels scored 33 points on top of 12 rebounds and three assists, while Aaron Black tallied 28 points, eight boards and five assists.

They spoiled the PBA return of Danny Ildefonso, who suited up for Converge.

Both teams now hold a 6-4 record and share the fifth spot in the standings.

