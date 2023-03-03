MPL S11: OhMyV33nus' clutch play tows Blacklist to 3rd straight win

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATED) - Blacklist International on Friday rolled to its third straight win in MPL Season 11 after a 2-1 victory against Onic Philippines, at the Shooting Gallery in Makati, Friday afternoon.

Captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna towed the reigning MPL Season 10 champion to their third straight win after her Faramis pulled five Onic players towards a wipeout in a take-all Game 3 matchup.

OhMyV33nus notched 14 assists after the game-winning play.

Nets, who barreled towards Blacklist's open base in Game 1, gave Onic the momentum to close out a dominant Game 1 in their favor.

The Onic sophomore had 2 kills and 3 assist, and Onic racked up a 7,000 gold lead prior to the win.

But Blacklist bounced back with victories in Games 2 and 3, with rookies Jon Redick "Super Red" Bordeos and Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo making crucial kills.

Onic Philippines will face a skidding TNC Pro Team, while Blacklist will face RSG Philippines on Sunday.