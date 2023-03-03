Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Echo Philippines extended their winning streak to 4 after sweeping a struggling TNC Pro Team squad in MPL Season 11 at the Shooting Gallery in Makati on Friday evening.

A team fight after getting the lord in the 21st minute allowed two-time world champion Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno to get a double kill, as TNC remained gutsy against the world champions.

Echo remained dominant in Game 2 to get their fourth straight win this season.

TNC, who are at the last place of the standings, remain winless in five matches.

TNC will face Onic Philippines on Saturday, March 4.

Meanwhile, Echo will try to keep its win streak rolling against Nexplay EVOS on Sunday, March 5.