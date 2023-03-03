MPL S11: Blacklist escapes Onic for 3rd straight win

MANILA -- Blacklist International on Friday rolled to its third straight win in MPL Season 11 after a 2-1 victory against Onic Philippines, at the Shooting Gallery in Makati, Friday afternoon.

Nets, who barreled towards Blacklist's open base in Game 1, gave Onic the momentum to close out a dominant Game 1 in their favor.

The Onic sophomore had 2 kills and 3 assist, and Onic racked up a 7,000 gold lead prior to the win.

But Blacklist bounced back with victories in Games 2 and 3, with rookies Jon Redick "Super Red" Bordeos and Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo making crucial kills.

Captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna made the game-winning setup with her Faramis, dragging four Onic players towards a game-ending team-fight

Onic Philippines will face a skidding TNC Pro Team, while Blacklist will face RSG Philippines on Sunday.