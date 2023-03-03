MPL Philippines pays tribute to Rob Luna

MANILA -- Casters of MPL Philippines paid tribute to late shoutcaster Rob Luna as they kicked off the third week of tthe league's 11th season.



Rob Luna died February 28 at the age of 38, prompting an outpour of mourning in the MPL community.

Ahead of the Friday afternoon games at the Shooting Gallery in Makati, the league offered a minute-long moment of silence as they mourned Luna's death.

Francis Joses "OSX" Cantero recounted the moment they brushed during the MPL caster search.

"[What he said then] marked a new reminder for me I can carry on with my challenges. Two words: OSX, blow up. And that gave me the push to continue," the caster said.

Caisam "Wolf" Nopueto fondly recalled the hard work Luna put into streaming, casting, and vlogging.

"He starts the day streaming, then he'll travel two hours away to the studio. And at night time, he would upload a vlog. It was Rob Luna all day. But I guess the story of that is he was very particular when it came to his grind and hustle and that is what he left with us," Wolf said.

The Tagalog stream, where Luna casted for three seasons, recalled the legacy the late caster left behind.

"Isa si Rob sa mga tumulong at nag-guide sa 'kin," Santie "Santie" Magcalas said. "Kung wala si Rob, wala ako as MPL."

"He is a very supportive peer and friend and I'm sure kung nasaan siya ngayon ay masaya siya sa nakikita niya ngayon dahil ito ang kaniyang legacy na itinutuloy namin," Neil "Midnight" De Guzman shared.