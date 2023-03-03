MMA: Kingad glad to prove doubters wrong

Handout photo

If there were any questions about Danny Kingad’s MMA game heading into ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II last Saturday, they can finally be put to rest.

Kingad chained together an impressive all-around performance as he dominated Eko Roni Saputra at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to get back to winning ways and end the Indonesian’s seven-fight winning streak.

For Kingad, it was all about building early confidence, and he got it in the first few moments of the match when he surprised the wrestler with a takedown of his own.

“In my fight with Eko, we were in a clinched position and he was trying to take me down. This game is MMA, [so] I also needed to keep improving on my takedowns and better control him,” he said.

“I tried to take him down as well, and it came to my mind that I can easily do it – even if he is a wrestler. When I was able to lift him, I knew I could take down a wrestler like him.”

The 27-year-old admitted that the game plan was initially to strike with him and keep the fight standing, but the Team Lakay star knew from the moment he got the first takedown that he could hang wherever the match went.

“Our game plan was really focused on striking originally, but I saw that I can stay ahead of him in both striking and wrestling. I proved that we can do all aspects of MMA,” Kingad said.

“When he gave me the opening to take him down, I just went for it, because I was able to grab a hold of his body, and that’s when I decided to do it.”

The only thing missing from his dominant showing was an impressive finish, something that he came close to getting at the end of the second round as he rocked Saputra with punches and a spinning elbow.

The finish didn’t come for Kingad, but he can rest easy knowing that he’s already shown improvements in his return to ONE.

“I think I lacked in following up on my attacks. I’m gonna rewatch the fight and will take a look at what I can improve on in my training,” he said.

“Of course, we were keen to prove that Team Lakay is not just a strikers-only gym. Ground game, wrestling, striking - all of that we have now and we can do it in the cage.”