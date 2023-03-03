Kobe Paras leaves Altiri Chiba in Japan B2 League

Kobe Paras in action for Altiri Chiba. B.LEAGUE

Former University of the Philippines (UP) star Kobe Paras has parted ways with his Japan B2 League team, Altiri Chiba, the club announced Friday.

According to the statement of Altiri, the decision to cancel Paras’ contract with the team was mutually agreed upon.

Meanwhile, the Filipino cager expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to suit up for the city of Chiba.

“I want to say thank you to the Altiri Chiba fans, club sponsors, and all the loyal fans!I’m so grateful for the opportunity to represent such a beautiful club and city, Chiba. I’m also very happy that I got to meet a lot of amazing people in this team which include the team managers, my teammates, coaching staff, owner, GM, and head coach. Good luck with the rest of the season! Wishing you all more success,” Paras said as quoted in Altiri’s statement.

Paras played 33 games for Altiri this season, posting an average of 5.3 points, 0.9 rebound, and 1.0 assist while playing over 12 minutes per outing

The son of PBA icon Benjie Paras first played for Niigata Albirex BB in Division 1 before transferring to Altiri Chiba, which currently holds a 32-11 card in the B2 leaderboard.

