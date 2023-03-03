CALOY GOLD IN FLOOR EXERCISE ONCE AGAIN! PHENOMENAL execution for Carlos Yulo in the #FIGWorldCup floor exercise final in Doha! Scored 14.833 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qE5av0J6Q8 — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) March 3, 2023

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo won a gold medal in the floor exercise at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Doha, Qatar on Friday Manila time.

The bemedalled Olympian bested his competitors with a score of 14.833 points in the floor exercise final.

Japan's Kazuki Minami came in at second with 14.200 points while Luke Whitehouse of Great Britain rounded out the top three with 13.966 points.

Yulo advanced to the finals by scoring 14.5 points during the qualification phase of the event on Thursday.

It was a bounce back for Yulo, who afiled to make the cut in the first World Cup leg in Cottbus, Germany.