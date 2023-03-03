Former Fnatic star Djardel "DJ" Mampusti is joining Bleed Esports, the organization said on its social media posts Friday.

THE LONG AWAITED ANNOUNCEMENT



Please join us in welcoming @iceiceicedota and @DjardelJicko to the team!



With this addition of the veteran offlane duo, our roster is complete as we prepare for the upcoming Spring DPC season. — Bleed Esports (@ggBleed) March 3, 2023

A The International (TI) qualifier and a former key player for Fnatic, DJ is one of the more notable players in the position 4 support role in the Southeast Asian region.

Also joining Bleed Esports is Daryl "iceiceice" Koh, a Singaporean pro player who similarly suited up for Fnatic.

They will join Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong, Teng Tjin "Kordan" Yao, and Kim "DuBu" Doo-young who are in Bleed's active roster.

DJ will replace Prieme Ejay "PlayHard-" Maque, Bleed's former position 4 player who is also from the Philippines. He was moved to the inactive roster.

Fnatic last month announced its disbandment "after reflecting on the sustainability of our DOTA 2 roster," with former team director Pao Bago affirming that the organization will "focus on other ventures and to reduce losses."

Bago, in a tweet, also confirmed that the former Fnatic squad will not be playing together in the upcoming DPC tour.

Fnatic recently paid tribute to DJ who wore the orange jersey for seven years, and was "with us through thick and thin for the longest time."

They also thanked their fans who supported the squad for eight years.

Bleed Esports, meanwhile, almost did not make the cut to stay in Division 1 of Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) SEA Tour 2023 after placing sixth.

They will still play in Division 1 next DPC SEA tour.