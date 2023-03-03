From the UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- UAAP women’s football coaches have contrasting opinions on which team is the likely favorite to win the Season 85 crown.

Both head coaches of University of the Philippines (UP) and De La Salle University picked Far Eastern University (FEU) as the title contender this year, owing mainly to the Lady Tamaraws’ PFF Women’s Cup 2022 conquest last December.

“I think FEU will be the favorite. They have a very cohesive team, as seen during the PFF Women’s Cup. Balanced ang team nila. They’re good defensively and offensively,” UP coach Andres “Anto” Gonzales said of the Lady Tamaraws.

Gonzales’ own Fighting Maroons lost in the PFF Women’s Cup final to FEU, 0-2, with FEU striker Dionesa “Inday” Tolentin named Most Valuable Player.

The Lady Tamaraws narrowly won their opening assignment last Saturday, edging Ateneo de Manila University behind a conversion from Regine Rebosura.

“I know already about Ateneo and UP. FEU, (they) will be favored,” La Salle coach Hans-Peter Smit said, agreeing with Gonzales.

However, FEU head coach Let Dimzon differed, citing La Salle’s unpredictability instead.

“Very elusive ‘yung naging preparation ng La Salle. We did not have the chance to scout their games. Good thing, last game namin sila on the schedule. May chance pa na ma-scout ang team,” the former Filipinas women's national team mentor admitted.

Even Gonzales cited the Lady Booters’ likely surprise factor, as they have yet to see action in the young season.

“La Salle, from what I’ve gathered, they have very good individual players. Siguro, it remains to be seen kung paano sila mag-work together dahil they didn’t join the Women’s Cup,” Gonzales quipped.

Of the five teams in the Season 85 edition of the women’s football wars, only La Salle did not join the PFF Women’s Cup. Instead, the Taft side spent most of the offseason training in Bacolod, according to Smit.

“I had six good games in Bacolod. We played a camp there, puwede na rin ‘yun. Walang problema (masyado), it’s the same thing. I had a few tune-ups, a game every day for six or seven days,” Smit said.

In the only other match last weekend, UP and University of Santo Tomas (UST) settled for a 1-1 draw, proving Gonzales’ point that the Espana-based squad cannot be counted out of the picture either.

“The way they played (in the PFF), they put a lot of pressure, and the belief that they can beat a very strong team is also there,” he said.

“We cannot discount UST. They put in a very good performance against the women’s league. They also pose a challenge.”

Dimzon is grateful for the kind remarks from her competitors but stressed that winning another title for Morayta will be difficult.

“It’s nice to know it from Coach Anto (and Coach Hans). UP is not easy to beat rin. Mabibilis physically and tactically sound ang mga players. Isa ang UP na ine-expect naming tataas ang performance this season,” Dimzon said.

As for her assessment on FEU itself, Dimzon declared: “We are better than the last tournament we played in.”

