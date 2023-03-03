esports: 2 Pinoys part of Team Secret's ML:BB team

MANILA -- Team Secret made its foray into Mobile Legends: Bang Bang official after introducing its lineup, set to debut in Malaysia's professional league.

Two Filiinos, Salman "KingSalman" Macarambon and Santi, will be playing for the organization's first ML team.

KingSalman last played for TNC Pro Team in MPL Season 10, when the squad finished dead last in the standings.

Aside from KingSalman and Santi, Amoux, a Singaporean, will be joining Team Secret.

Team Secret acquired the franchise slot of Orange Esports in Malaysia's off-season.

Team Secret will be facing RSG Slate Malaysia as the league's 11th season starts on March 10.