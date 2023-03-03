EASL: Talk 'N Text crashes out with loss vs Seoul SK

From the East Asia Super League Facebook page



Talk 'N Text bowed out of the 2023 East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week after yielding to Seoul SK, 80-69, at the Nikkan Arena in Utsunomiya on Friday.

After its 99-66 beating against Utsunomiya Brex, the Tropang GIGA managed to stay close against Seoul, 57-55, heading to the final quarter.

But Seoul mounted a 13-4 blitz that had TNT reeling.

The Tropang GIGA did not recover after that.

Kim and Warney led the way for the Knights with 21 points

Calvin Oftana spearheaded TNT with 16 points, while Mikey Williams chipped in 12 points to go with his four assists.

