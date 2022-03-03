MANILA - Three Filipino teams will be fighting it out for a slot in Masters 1 Iceland as they compete in the Valorant Champions Tour - Asia Pacific Challengers Stage 1 playoffs from March 10 to 27.

VCT-PH 2022 Stage 1 champs South Built Esports (SBE), grand finalists NAOS Esports, and lower bracket finalists Action PH are among 24 teams across Asia and the Pacific participating in the tournament.

Every group in the Group Stages will have four teams. The fourth slot per group is allotted to teams making it through the play-ins round, consisting of those finishing third in their respective sub-regional/territorial tournaments.

Action PH will compete from the play-ins, while SBE and NAOS automatically secured slots to the Group Stages from March 16 to 21 as finalists of VCT-Challengers Philippines.

NAOS are up against Xerxia (Thailand) and Bleed Esports (Singapore) in Group B, while SBE are competing against Velocity Gaming (South Asia) and Oblivion Force (Hongkong/Taiwan).

The top two teams in each group will progress to the knockout stages to be held from March 24 to 27. From here, the top 2 teams will secure slots to the first global tournament of the year, Masters 1, in Reykjavík, Iceland from April 10 to 24.

The championship team will also take the lion's share of the $150,000 prize pool.