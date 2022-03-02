MANILA—Qualifier Alex Eala of the Philippines whipped up a 6-1, 6-4 victory over wildcard Jenny Lim of France in the 1st round of the W25 Joue les Tours in France on Wednesday.

Her next opponent is Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia, who was Eala’s partner in winning the Roland Garros girls’ doubles tournament in 2021.

The French Open girls’ doubles crown was Eala’s 2nd grand slam title after bagging the Australian Open girls’ doubles championship in 2020 with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia.

Although Eala, 16, is the World No. 12 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) juniors rankings, she has been joining professional tournaments since January.

The W25 Joue les Tours is her 5th pro tilt on the ITF Women’s World Tour.

On Court 1 of Tennis Club Jocondien, Eala broke serve in the opening game and then held serve to lead at 2-0.

After 17-year-old Lim got on the scoreboard, the Filipino tennis sensation won a love service game and proceeded to claim the next 2 games to widen her lead, 5-1.

At 30-30 in the 7th game and with Lim on serve, Eala earned a set point and broke to take the 1st set, 6-1.

Eala, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 580, continued to dominate in the 2nd set by clinching a 3-0 edge.

The 2021 W15 Manacor champion then roared to a 5-1 advantage over the French wildcard ranked No. 1,595.

As Eala was serving for the match, Lim gained 3 break points and converted the 1st one due to an Eala double fault.

Lim inched closer by holding serve and breaking serve again to trail at 4-5.

With Lim serving to stay in the match for the 2nd time, Eala responded with a break of serve to claim the match, 6-4.

On the way to the main draw of the $25,000 French tournament, Eala breezed through her qualifying matches as the No. 6 seed.

She ousted Anna Ozerova of Latvia in the 1st round, 6-0, 6-1, and Fabienne Gettwart of Germany in the 2nd round, 6-2, 6-0.

Last week, Eala competed in another French tilt, the W25 Macon, where she posted a quarterfinal result in doubles after No. 3 seeds Audrey Albie and Aubane Droguet of France overpowered her and Alice Robbe of France, 6-4, 6-2.

She had a 1st round finish in singles as a qualifier, with Anna Ukolova of Russia overcoming Eala, 1-6, 6-2, 7-6(3).

