MANILA, Philippines -- In an effort to promote competitive balance, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) plans to implement a salary cap and hold a rookie draft by next year.

PVL President Ricky Palou said recently that they have brought up the matter to their team owners, who are "all amenable to it."

"We're also looking at having a salary cap, 'di ba. Para 'di masyadong mahirapan ang mga team owners," Palou said on "Power and Play." "We're also looking at, if magkakaroon kami ng draft, starting 2023. Para 'yung parity ng teams, medyo gumanda."

Palou did not go into detail regarding the possible salary cap, though he stressed that it will be crucial for the league to implement one.

"Mahirap kasi 'pag walang salary cap," he pointed out. "'Yung mga magagaling na player, mapupunta lang sa mga teams na maraming pera, 'yun ang ayaw naming mangyari."

A draft will also help promote parity in the league, says Palou, and they are determined to have a "strict drafting system" that will help teams keep the players they selected.

"We don't want a team drafting a good player, tapos ite-trade lang sa isang team na may pera, 'di ba," he said. "Gusto namin 'pag nag-draft ka ng player, you keep the player for a certain period of time before you can trade her, 'di ba."

Palou assures that aside from the team owners, the players will also be consulted on their plans regarding the salary cap and the draft.

"We will get some feedback also from the players. Kakausapin din namin 'yung players, sa tingin niyo dapat, 'yung salary cap, 'yung mga ganyan," he said.

The PVL will open its second season as a professional league on March 16, with the Open Conference to be held at the Paco Arena.

Nine teams will be in action in the month-long tournament, including defending champion Chery Tiggo.