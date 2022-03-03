Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines in action during the Men’s pole vault competition at the IAAF Diamond League meeting at the stade Charlety in Paris, France, 28 August 2021. Christophe Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Thursday decried the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association's refusal to endorse pole vaulter EJ Obiena for four major international competitions.

This includes the World Indoor Championships set for Serbia from March 18 to 20.

Obiena, who holds the Asian record in men's pole vault, wrote the PATAFA on February 24 seeking his endorsement for the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi (May 12 to 23), the World Championships in Eugene (Oregon, July 15 to 24) and the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou (September 12 to 25).

However, the PATAFA denied Obiena's request in a letter signed by their training director, Renato Unso, on Monday.

The decision was heavily criticized by POC President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, who said: "Again, how many more gold medals or what more achievements does EJ need to get PATAFA's endorsement?"

"He's the best in Asia and his numbers have been rising consistently, but still he’s bound to be denied more medals for the country," he added.

Obiena's rift with the PATAFA, which became public knowledge in November, has already reached the Court of Arbitration for Sport. PATAFA President Philip Ella Juico filed a complaint against the Tokyo Olympian and the POC last February 11.

The PATAFA alleged that Obiena failed to pay his coach, Ukrainian Vitaly Petrov, and also accused the athlete of falsification of liquidation documents. Obiena, in return, has claimed that his own national sports association was harassing him.

Obiena leapt to 5.81 meters in two competitions in Poland last month—winning gold medals in both and making him eligible for the world championships.

"My 5.81-m jump in my two title wins in the Orlen Cup (February 13) and the Orlen Copernicus Cup (February 23) both in Poland officially made the standard required for the 2022 World Indoor Athletics Championship and 2022 World Athletics Championship," said Obiena in a letter addressed to the PATAFA board.

"It is also better than my 2019 SEA Games gold medal standard and the 2018 Asian Games Gold medal standard."

But the PATAFA denied his request, citing his non-completion of mediation procedures.

"By authority of the PATAFA Board of Trustees, please be informed that the PATAFA Board of Trustees will not act on your letter …pending completion of the mediation process being conducted by the Philippine Sports Commission," the letter said.

On Wednesday, Tolentino had lashed out at Juico for filing a case at the CAS, noting that Obiena had agreed to mediation that will be led by the Philippine Senate.

The POC also reiterated that it will continue to help Obiena compete in international events.

Related video: