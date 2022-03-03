PH sportswriters to honor Ramirez's leadership

PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez. File photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sportswriters Association will honor William "Butch" Ramirez for his accomplishments during his term as chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission.

Ramirez oversaw the Filipino athletes' historic campaign in the Tokyo Olympics as well as their four-gold haul in the 2018 Asian Games and their return to top of the podium in the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

Ramirez, who was reappointed to the post in 2016, will be honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award in the PSA Annual Awards Night, set for March 14 at the Diamond Hotel.

Ramirez, who was PSC chairman for the first time back in 2005 to 2009, is part of the 38 total awardees to be recognized by the country's oldest media organization.

An educator, former athletic director of Ateneo de Davao, and ex-chairman of the Davao City Sports Commission, Ramirez was honored by the PSA with the Executive of the Year award in 2019 for successfully preparing the country's hosting of the SEA Games.

There, Team Philippines emerged overall champion for the second time since it began participating in the biennial meet in 1977.

The SEAG overall championship was just one of several bright spots in Ramirez's second term as PSC chairman, who works with the rest of the Board that includes commissioners Ramon Fernandez, Charles Maxey, Celia Kiram, and Arnold Agustin.

Seeing the country bag its breakthrough gold medal in the Olympics through weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz during the Tokyo Games will forever be associated with Ramirez's PSC mandate.

The 2020 Olympic campaign goes down in memory, too as the most productive ever in Philippine sports history as boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam added a pair of silver, and Eumir Marcial a bronze medal to complement the gold Diaz won in the women's 55-kg division.

It was also under Ramirez's watch that the country produced several Filipino world champions in the likes of gymnast Carlos Yulo, golfer Yuka Saso, pool player Carlo Biado, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, bowler Krizziah Lyn Tabora, and Petecio, among others.

During the 2018 Asiad in Indonesia, Diaz and Saso also led an all-female gold medal cast for the Philippines, which produced its best medal tally in the quadrennial showpiece since 2006.

Saso won the gold in lady's individual golf and added another one in the team event along with Bianca Pagdanganan and Lois Kaye Go, while Diaz and Margielyn Didal accounted for the two others in weightlifting and skateboarding, respectively.

Two months after Ramirez returned to his post in the PSC, Diaz ended the country's 20-year medal drought in the 2016 Rio Olympics where she won silver.

Also credited as part of Ramirez's works were the revival of the Philippine Sports Institute (PSI), the establishment of the National Training Center in the provinces, intensified grassroots sports development program among local government units, and strengthening the partnerships amongst the PSC, POC, National Sports Associations (NSAs), and other sports stakeholders.