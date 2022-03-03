Shabazz Muhammad dished out an all around performance for San Miguel. Photo from PBA.ph

San Miguel Beer fended off Rain Or Shine's second half barrage for a 104-100 victory in the PBA Governors' Cup at Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

Shabazz Muhammad came up with 33 points, 21 rebounds, 6 assists, and 8 free throws to help the Beermen claim their 6th win in the conference.

It was a crucial win for San Miguel that gave it an outright entry to the Governors' Cup playoffs.

"Meron na kaming tsansa pumasok. Yung sa Top Four, we don't know yet. But we'll prepare hard for our last game as we prepare for the playoffs," said coach Leo Austria.

San Miguel rode on a strong start, leading by as many as 19 points in the first half.

But the Henry Walker-led Elasto Painters came to life in the 3rd quarter and gave the Beermen a huge scare leading to the final seconds.

A clutch basket by Vic Manuel and a pair of free throws by Muhammad kept San Miguel afloat en route to a tight win.

Manuel finished with 18 points as Terrence Romeo and June Mar Fajardo chipped in 17 and 14, respectively. CJ Perez added 11 markers to provide scoring help for Muhammad.

The Elasto Painters, meanwhile, fell out of contention for a playoff seat with a 3-8 card.

The scores:

San Miguel 104 - Muhammad 33, Manuel 18, Romeo 17, Fajardo 14, Perez 11, Tautuaa 8, Cruz 3, Brondial 0, Ross 0, Lassiter 0.

Rain or Shine 100 - Walker 23, Belga 19, Nambatac 17, Ponferada 15, Mocon 10, Asistio 9, Norwood 3, Nieto 2, Torres 2, Tolentino 0, Jackson 0, Borboran 0, Santillan 0.

Quarters: 33-21, 58-44, 76-72, 104-100