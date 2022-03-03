PBA: Phoenix holds off Alaska to snap skid

Du'Vaughn Maxwell had a strong debut for the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters are still in the hunt for a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

This, after they held off a spirited rally by the Alaska Aces for a 104-99 victory on Thursday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

New Phoenix import Du'Vaughn Maxwell marked his debut with 21 points and 21 rebounds, while Matthew Wright was superb once again with 26 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds. Jason Perkins added 22 points, while veteran guard RJ Jazul had 20 points including a clutch layup in the final minute of the game.

The Fuel Masters snapped a three-game slide to improve to 5-5 in the conference, keeping them in contention for a place in the quarterfinals.

Alaska, meanwhile, failed to build on an upset of the Meralco Bolts and dropped to 6-4.

"We know how important this game is for us, and we also know that Alaska is on a run," said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson, as the Aces had won four of their past five games entering Thursday's contest.

"We respect that team so much, and again, we just have to make sure that we play it all out, and making sure also that we're focusing on what we prepared for, coming into this game," he added.

A 9-2 exchange to start the fourth quarter gave the Fuel Masters a 90-76 lead, and they maintained a double-digit spread until the 7:48 mark of the period, when Alaska's Mike DiGregorio nailed a much-needed triple for the Aces.

To make matters worse for Phoenix, Maxwell was called for a flagrant foul penalty 1 on the play for interfering on DiGregorio's landing spot, and thus had to sit out the next three minutes of game time.

By the time he returned, Alaska had trimmed the lead to one point, 95-94, with import Olu Ashaolu doing most of the damage. Maxwell immediately scored upon his return to push the Phoenix lead to three points, 97-94, before Perkins converted a layup for a 99-94 count with just over three minutes left.

A triple by Maverick Ahanmisi got Alaska within one possession, but the Aces blew chances to take the lead when Ashaolu and rookie guard RK Ilagan misfired on triples. With 54 seconds left, Jazul surged to the basket for a clutch layup that made it 101-97 in favor of the Fuel Masters.

Alaska still had a chance after Yousef Taha scored off a timeout, but they couldn't stop Maxwell on the other end as the import ran a superb pick-and-roll with Wright for the clutch layup. He was also fouled by Ashaolu but couldn't complete the and-1; Phoenix however forced a turnover in Alaska's next possession to essentially wrap up the contest.

"We just stuck together. We know that if we're gonna play offense against this team, it's gonna be hard. So our main focus in that game was to make stops, focus on making stops," said Robinson.

Ashaolu top-scored for Alaska with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, while Robbie Herndon had 17 points off the bench. Ahanmisi and Jeron Teng each had 12 points, while DiGregorio tallied 13 markers.

There was some drama after the final buzzer, as Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso exited without shaking hands with Robinson. Cariaso appeared to take exception to Robinson's decision to call a timeout with five seconds left in order to advance the ball.

The scores:

PHOENIX 104 – Wright 26, Perkins 22, Jazul 21, Maxwell 21, Porter 6, Manganti 5, Melecio 3, Rios 0, Robles 0, Demusis 0, Pascual 0, Garcia 0

ALASKA 99 – Ashaolu 24, Herndon 17, DiGregorio 13, Ahanmisi 12, Teng 12, Taha 10, Tratter 7, Racal 2, Bulanadi 2, Faundo 0, Ilagan 0, Stockton 0

Quarter scores: 31-20, 48-47, 81-74, 104-99

