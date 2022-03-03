PBA: NLEX looks to give McDaniels a fitting farewell

NLEX import KJ McDaniels will leave at the end of the elimination round of the PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images



MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors will welcome a new import when they compete in the PBA Governors' Cup playoffs, with KJ McDaniels set to leave the team at the end of the elimination round.

The 29-year-old McDaniels will make his farewell appearance for NLEX in their final elimination round game on Friday against the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Road Warriors had given the American the go-signal to leave as his wife is set to give birth. According to NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, they were well aware of the circumstances when they hired McDaniels as their reinforcement.

"In fairness to KJ, he already told us about his situation as early as last year, saying his wife expects a baby by March," said Guiao on the team website.

"We didn't know that the tournament will be stretched until April because of the suspension of the games," he added.

The PBA took a prolonged break because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, only returning to play on February 11.

While supportive of McDaniels, Guiao is also lamenting his import's early exit as the American has steered the Road Warriors to a 7-3 win-loss record so far in the conference. Moreover, McDaniels is a strong contender for Best Import honors, as he is averaging 30.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game.

"Sayang, kasi ang laki ng tsansa niya na mag-Best Import and at the same time, we also like our chances of making a deep run with him as reinforcement in the playoffs, or hopefully, make our first ever finals appearance," said Guiao.

"But we have to deal with it," the coach added.

McDaniels will be replaced by EuroLeague veteran Cameron Clark, who will arrive on Friday. Clark has seen action in Germany, Turkey, Italy and Israel, and last played for Oldenburg in the Bundesliga Basketball League in Germany, where he put up 13 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Welcome On Board, Cameron Clark, new import of the NLEX Road Warriors. #ArangkadaNLEX pic.twitter.com/nKaDlQTlMa — NLEX Road Warriors (@ArangkadaNLEX) March 3, 2022

NLEX is already assured of a spot in the playoffs, but a win against Ginebra on Friday will give them a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

