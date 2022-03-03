PBA: Bolick superb in return to NorthPort

NorthPort guard Robert Bolick. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Robert Bolick didn't miss a beat in returning to the NorthPort Batang Pier after fulfilling his duties with the Philippine national basketball team.

Bolick suited up for Gilas Pilipinas against India and New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, averaging 10 points and 2.5 rebounds in two games. In the process, he missed out on NorthPort's games against Magnolia and Phoenix Super LPG in the PBA Governors' Cup.

The Batang Pier were triumphant in both games, pulling off a 103-101 upset of the erstwhile unbeaten Hotshots before hanging on for a 101-93 win against the Fuel Masters.

Their winning run continued when Bolick returned to the fold on Wednesday, as NorthPort comfortably defeated the hapless Blackwater Bossing, 116-103.

"Berto is a big addition for the team, especially nawala rin si Roi Sumang, nawalan kami ng isang point guard," NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio said.

Bolick was superb against the Bossing, putting up a team-high 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting in 45 minutes. He also had 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals, and didn't commit a single turnover.

He conspired with prolific import Jamel Artis (36 points, nine assists) in pulling away from Blackwater en route to their fourth consecutive win.

According to Jarencio, Bolick didn't even have a full practice with the Batang Pier ahead of the game.

"Kahapon (Tuesday), nagpakita lang siya, tapos nag-run lang kami ng kaunting ano, konti lang, makita niya 'yung ginagawa namin. Tapos," he said.

"Eh, alam niya naman 'yung galawan dito eh, kaya naintindihan niya. Tsaka ano 'yan eh, matalinong player si Berto," he added.

NorthPort now has a 4-5 win-loss record in the conference, and are still in the hunt for a spot in the quarterfinals despite opening their campaign with five straight losses.

Jarencio expects Bolick to play a major role in their push for a playoff berth. The guard is currently averaging 22.3 points, 8.2 assists, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game in six games for the Batang Pier.

"Berto is Berto. Talaga naman, he's one of the heart and soul of this team eh," said the coach. "Blessing na nakabalik siya, tutulungan niya kami dito sa run namin. Malaking bagay si Berto."

NorthPort will wrap up its elimination round campaign against TerraFirma on Saturday and TNT Tropang GIGA on Friday next week.