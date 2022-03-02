PBA: Alaska eyes shot at quarterfinals berth vs Phoenix

Alaska takes on Phoenix in the PBA Governors' Cup at Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, hoping to close in on a top-4 finish and consequently a twice-to-beat advantage.

"In the past couple of conferences, we've had to rely on other teams, ganoon," Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said after Alaska (6-3) beat Meralco last Saturday.

"So right now we have this opportunity to control our own destiny and make the top 4. That's really our goal."

The Alaska-Phoenix tussle is at 3 p.m., followed by the San Miguel Beer-Rain Or Shine battle at 6 p.m.

But the Fuel Masters (4-5) are looking to end a 3-game losing slump to stay alive and make it to the 8-team playoffs, despite having lost free agent Chris Banchero to Meralco and trading away Justin Chua to NLEX.

Meanwhile, San Miguel (5-4) wants to bounce back from its loss to Magnolia as it takes on Rain Or Shine (3-6).

Highly touted import Shabazz Muhammad had 27 points and 17 rebounds in his debut for the Beermen, but this didn't stop San Miguel from falling 104-87 to Magnolia.

The Elasto Painters, meanwhile, will try to check a 3-game slide, needing to sweep its 2 remaining games for a shot at a last-8 berth.