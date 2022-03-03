Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (L) reacts with Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams (R) after winning game 6 of the NBA playoffs Western Conference final between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 June 2021. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has entered the NBA's health and safety protocol, the team announced Wednesday.

How long Booker, 25, will be unavailable is unknown. But with him in the protocol, that means the Suns will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday without their starting backcourt.

Point guard Chris Paul is out with a fractured right thumb.

The Suns, who have the NBA's best record, will host the New York Knicks on Friday before heading out on a three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Miami.

Booker also was in the health and safety protocol during training camp last fall.

A three-time All-Star, Booker is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 54 games (all starts) this season.