NBA: Steph Curry has most popular jersey in PH

MANILA, Philippines -- Two-time Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has the most popular jersey in the Philippines, the NBA announced on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are the most popular team based on team merchandise.
Results are based on sales from NBAStore.com.ph, the official online NBA Store in the Philippines operated by Titan, for the first half of the 2021-22 NBA season, from Oct. 20, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022.
Rounding out the top five most popular jerseys are the Lakers’ LeBron James at No. 2, the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić at No. 3, the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant at No. 4, and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 5.
Following the Lakers on the team merchandise list are the Warriors (No. 2), Brooklyn Nets (No. 3), Mavericks (No. 4) and Bucks (No. 5).
Below is the top 10 list of most popular NBA jerseys in the Philippines:
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
- Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
- Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Below is the top five list of most popular team merchandise:
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Golden State Warriors
- Brooklyn Nets
- Dallas Mavericks
- Milwaukee Bucks