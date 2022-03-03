NBA: Steph Curry has most popular jersey in PH

Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors celebrates scoring a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers in this November 28, 2021 file photo. Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images/AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Two-time Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has the most popular jersey in the Philippines, the NBA announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are the most popular team based on team merchandise.

Results are based on sales from NBAStore.com.ph, the official online NBA Store in the Philippines operated by Titan, for the first half of the 2021-22 NBA season, from Oct. 20, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022.

Rounding out the top five most popular jerseys are the Lakers’ LeBron James at No. 2, the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić at No. 3, the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant at No. 4, and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 5.

Following the Lakers on the team merchandise list are the Warriors (No. 2), Brooklyn Nets (No. 3), Mavericks (No. 4) and Bucks (No. 5).

Below is the top 10 list of most popular NBA jerseys in the Philippines:

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Below is the top five list of most popular team merchandise: