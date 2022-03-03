Malcolm Brogdon collected 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the visiting Indiana Pacers rallied for a 122-114 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Indiana overcame an 18-point deficit late in the third quarter with a spirited fourth and a dominant performance in overtime.
Tyrese Haliburton dunk to tie the game in OT before he and Buddy Hield each sank 3-pointers to give the Pacers a six-point lead with 1:05 to go.
Indiana avenged a 109-103 setback at Orlando on Monday. Brogdon returned after sitting out that contest, the second night of a back-to-back set, as he works his way back from a right Achilles injury.
Haliburton finished with 21 points, Hield added 17 and Isaiah Jackson made all eight of his shots to contribute 16 points as Indiana salvaged the finale of the three-game season series.
Jalen Smith added 15 points and 15 rebounds off the Indiana bench. He was fined $20,000 by the NBA earlier on Wednesday for directing profane language toward a game official during the Monday game.
Orlando rookie Franz Wagner scored 28 points and Mo Bamba added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Bamba tipped home a rebound with 5.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Wendell Carter Jr. collected 13 points and 18 rebounds to log his sixth straight double-double for the Magic, who saw their modest two-game winning streak come to a halt.
Orlando held a 91-76 lead after three quarters before Indiana opened the fourth on a 25-8 run. Brogdon scored 11 points during that surge and Haliburton drained a 3-pointer to give the Pacers a 101-99 lead with 4:58 to play.
The Magic appeared to seize control of the game in the third, with Wagner sinking a pair of 3-pointers, two interior baskets and a pair of free throws during Orlando's 18-5 run to begin the quarter.
Bamba enjoyed a fast start by making his first four shots -- including two from 3-point range -- to stake Orlando to a 16-8 lead. The Magic extended their lead to 13 points midway into the second quarter before Oshae Brissett's 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining brought the Pacers within four at halftime.