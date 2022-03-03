Magnolia forward Ian Sangalang is expected to play on Sunday against the Alaska Aces. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots hope to get a boost when they play the Alaska Aces on Sunday, as they anticipate the return of two of their key players.

According to head coach Chito Victolero, they hope to welcome back Ian Sangalang and Rome dela Rosa by Sunday.

Dela Rosa has played in just three games in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup due to a hamstring issue, while Sangalang sat out the Hotshots' game against Meralco on Wednesday night to rest a knee sprain.

"Ian is ready to play on Sunday," Victolero said after the Hotshots' 88-85 come-from-behind win against the Bolts.

Sangalang, who is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, was advised to rest by Dr. Raul Canlas and the team's physical therapists, the coach added.

"Okay na naman si Ian, but gusto lang naming maging kaunting conservative doon sa injury niya, kasi namaga after ng San Miguel game. Meron lang siyang kaunting pananakit doon sa tuhod niya, but I think by tomorrow, by Friday he can practice na with us," Victolero said.

As for dela Rosa, the coach also hopes that can suit up against the Aces.

"Nag-start na siyang mag-court practice. And by Friday siguro, he can join na doon sa practice namin," Victolero said of dela Rosa, who put up averages of 7.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in their first three games before being sidelined by a hamstring injury.

However, Victolero couldn't assure that their star forward, Calvin Abueva, will be back in action this weekend as well.

Abueva, who was the Best Player of the Conference in the Philippine Cup, has played just four games before sitting due to a calf issue. He put up 13.5 points and 7.8 assists per game when active.

"Calvin, I think, starting by next week, early next week, baka maka join na siya 5-on-0 sa amin, and after that siguro, hopefully he can play on our last game," said Victolero.

"If not, definitely, he can play in the playoffs," he added.

Despite dealing with injuries to key players, the Hotshots have compiled a league-best 8-1 win-loss record and are assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

They will wrap up their elimination round schedule against Alaska on Sunday and the Blackwater Bossing next Wednesday.