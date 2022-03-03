GAB to probe legitimacy of 'Battle of the YouTubers'

Games and Amusement Board chief Baham Mitra. From GAB's Facebook page

The Games and Amusement Board will be looking into the legitimacy of the "Battle of the YouTubers" (BOTY) citing that the event might pose risks to the safety of the participants.

BOTY pits local vloggers-boxing enthusiasts into a match that is shown online. It was patterned after the celebrity boxing matches in the US, which popularized the likes of Logan and Jake Paul.

Some of the BOTY matches rake in about 2.6 million views from subscribers and non-subscribers alike.

GAB Chairman Baham Mitra said the board is now keen on probing whether the group's boxing shows can rightly be claimed by organizers, not as professional matches, hence outside the agency’s regulation.

"We always value not only the safety of our boxers but also the integrity of boxing as sports. Rest assured that we will investigate these boxing fights, and appropriate sanctions will be meted to those who will be found responsible under our existing rules and regulations," said Mitra in a statement.

As of writing, GAB is determining whether BOTY fighters participate in the matches for a reward of a sum of money, or simply for the sake of "acting."

The shows apparently lacked some elements of a real professional boxing match, such as the involvement of complete ring officials, including judges, timekeepers, and ring physicians.

The boxing shows also have no more than 3 rounds as opposed to professional fights with a minimum of 4 rounds.

Likewise, no weigh-in is conducted before the event to determine if the contestants are of the same weight category. More importantly, the shows consist of fighters-athletes who did not undergo proper medical procedures and clearances (hence licensing from GAB) before the match.

GAB, through its GAB-DOH Free Medical Program, has been advocating safe boxing, as most of the injuries or deaths of boxers here in the country were from mismatches and lack of medical services.

"We will suspend the boxers or trainers, or if not, take away their licenses if these boxing shows and their organizers are reasonably found to be exhibiting illegitimate fighting activities,” Mitra said.