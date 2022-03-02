SEA Games basketball, which isn’t covered by FIBA’s restrictions, gives US-born Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser a chance to represent the Philippines. PBA Media Bureau

Just a year ago, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser was a stranger learning 3x3 basketball and trying to figure out how can he excel and be an asset to his team, the Limitless Appmasters, in the PBA.

Before the end 2021, Ganuelas-Rosser powered the Appmasters to winning 3 straight legs en route to becoming the first grand champion of the PBA 3x3 tournament, and the 6-foot-7 brother of veteran swingman Matt Ganuelas-Rosser is quickly making his own mark.

Now, the younger Ganuelas-Rosser is about to relish the opportunity of representing the Philippine 3 x 3 team in the Southeast Asian Games.

"It's crazy that when we guested in a podcast about a month ago, me and my brothers were discussing the possibilities of me joining the Philippine team in the Southeast Asian Games," the younger Ganuelas-Rosser told ABS-CBN in a telephone interview.

"It's definitely a dream come true."

Unlike Matt, who represented the Philippines several times, such as the 2012 William Jones Cup and the 2015 FIBA Asia Championship, Brandon cannot play in FIBA-sanctioned events due to technicalities.

Matt was born in the Philippines while Brandon was born in the US, reducing the younger Ganuelas-Rosser's opportunities of representing the national squad.

But Brandon looks forward to this chance of a lifetime.

"I'm so thankful for the PBA 3x3," he added. "It's been a great platform and it allowed us to learn the game more, study the rules and allow us to adjust to the brand of game."

Ganuelas-Rosser along with the members of the Limitless Appmasters — Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac and veteran forward Marvin Hayes — are likely to represent the Philippine 3x3 squad to the Southeast Asian Games in May, according to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, who used the league's 3x3 tournament, a standalone league, in synchronizing with the program of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

The PBA is set to end its season next month April and will have the annual Rookie Draft as its main event in May.

This means the league can accommodate SBP's request to loan players to the SEA Games where the Philippines' 3x3 and 5-on-5 squads are the defending champions.

In the absence of college players, who will start their season in May, PBA players are tasked to represent the country's basketball teams in both disciplines.

"It's something I'm looking forward to. I've watched my brother representing the national team before, so I told myself that whatever opportunities that come my way when it comes to representing the country, I won't pass up on that chance," added the younger Ganuelas-Rosser.