FIBA: Thirdy, Dwight proving worth as Gilas leaders

Japan-based professionals Thirdy Ravena (0) and Dwight Ramos (24) led Gilas Pilipinas in scoring in the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- The recent window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers went a long way towards establishing Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos as the eventual leaders of the Gilas Pilipinas national team.

The Japan-based professionals led Gilas in scoring in their games against India and New Zealand, with Ravena putting up 19 points, 3.5 assists, and 3 rebounds per game. Ramos, on the other hand, averaged 17.5 points, 7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the two contests.

Ramos led Gilas in scoring in their 88-64 rout of India with 17 points, while Ravena had 23 points in an 88-63 loss to New Zealand.

For national team coach Chot Reyes, however, their impact cannot be measured by the numbers that they put up.

"The numbers of Dwight and Thirdy only tell a part of the story," Reyes said in an interview on CNN Philippines after the qualifying window. "The bigger part of this is their leadership abilities."

After their big win against India last Friday, Reyes had declared Ravena and Ramos to be the leaders of the Gilas squad as they move forward into the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

For the coach, the responsibility goes beyond their on-court production, and he believes that the former Ateneo stars are up to the task.

"That's what we're working on -- how they can become better leaders as well, to be the leaders of this team," said Reyes.

"In that regard, their work ethic, the way they model the kind of behavior that we want of the others, their communicativeness, and their ability to put themselves on the line and be very selfless for the others -- I think those are big steps towards their leadership development. And that's going to be very important for us for next year, and even beyond next year," he added.

Reyes said that Ravena and Ramos are on the right track in their development as the next leaders of Gilas, following in the footsteps of veterans such as Jimmy Alapag, Jayson Castro, and Gabe Norwood.

However, he also made it clear that he is not asking for either player to model their styles after Gilas' previous leaders, but rather to develop their own identities.

"I think it's very important for them to grow into their own identity and not try to fill in anyone's shoes," Reyes explained. "They have to develop… [Dwight] has to be the first Dwight Ramos, Thirdy has to be the first Thirdy Ravena."

"We're not expecting them to follow in the footsteps of anyone, but then we want them to just continue leading and developing, because I think that's going to be good for the program moving forward," he added.

Ravena and Ramos currently suit up in Japan's B.League for San-En and Toyama, respectively, but were called up by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas for the FIBA window.

It remains to be seen if they will be available for the Philippines' campaign in the Southeast Asian Games in May, as it is not a FIBA-sanctioned event.

