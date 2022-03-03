Donaire nominated for Sugar Ray Robinson award

Wife Rachel in the running for Manager of the Year

Nonito Donaire and Reymart Gaballo. Harry How, Getty Images/AFP

Four division champion Nonito Donaire Jr. has made it in the list of nominees for the 2021 Fighter of the Year award of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

His wife, Rachel, also got nominated as Manager of the Year.

Donaire, the reigning WBC bantamweight king, joined the following as nominees: boxing superstar and undisputed middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton Jr., heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, super lightweight champion Josh Taylor, and heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Whoever wins will take the Sugar Ray Robinson Fighter of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, Rachel is in the running for the Cus D’amato Manager of the Year Award together with Luis DeCubas, Rick Mirigian, and Eddy Reynoso.

Donaire captured the WBC bantamweight title by knocking out Frenchman Nordine Oubaali. He followed this up with an impressive title defense against fellow Pinoy Reymart Gaballo.

Donaire, the oldest fighter ever to win a bantamweight crown at 38, is looking to unify his title with Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue, the WBA, IBF, and The RING bantamweight king.

The winners will be decided by March 14.