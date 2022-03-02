From Shiga Lakestars' Facebook page

Kiefer Ravena registered 24 points and drilled in five 3-pointers on an efficient scoring night, but his Shiga Lakestars fell 108-103 to Toyama Grouses in the Japan B.League Wednesday at Ukaruchan Arena.

Led by Ravena and Teppei Kashiwagura, Shiga mounted a fightback late in the game, clawing out of a 20-point deficit.

But Toyama, which played without Dwight Ramos, hung on in the end.

Ramos was under mandatory quarantine after playing for Gilas Pilipinas at the recent FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Lakestars (10-19) were led by Novar Gadson's 41 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

Ravena went 8 of 13 from the field and dished out 10 assists, while producing a highlight when he dunked on Yoshiki Ametani.

Brice Johnson led Grouses (15-21) with 33 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists.



