Volleyball: Cignal HD formalizes entry to PVL

MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal HD on Wednesday announced that they are set to join the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) after eight seasons of competing in the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

"We are excited to announce that the Cignal HD Spikers are officially joining the PVL," the team announced on their official Facebook page.

PVL president Ricky Palou revealed last month that Cignal HD was expected to join their league along with another team from the PSL -- PLDT. Their entry gave the PVL a 10-team field ahead of its first season as a professional entity.

Cignal HD and PLDT join established teams Creamline, PetroGazz, Bali Pure, Choco Mucho, Chef's Classic, and Perlas. Peak Form is also joining the PVL this season.

Cignal HD was one of the inaugural members of the PSL when it was established in 2013. That season, they were runners up in the Grand Prix.

In 2019, bannered by Fil-Am setter Alohi Robins-Hardy and veteran Rachel Anne Daquis, the HD Spikers upset powerhouse Petron in the All-Filipino Cup before falling to F2 Logistics in the finals.

