PBA: Lose weight? Alvin Pasaol says he’s aware excess pounds an issue

Burly PBA prospect Alvin Pasaol acknowledged his weight is one thing he must address going into the pros.

He plans to finally follow the advise of his Magnolia playmaker Paul Lee that he needs to cut off his excess poundage as he will be battling with the big boys now.

"Ina-advise niya na iba sa PBA, kelangan mong magpapayat," Pasaol said in an interview on The Prospects Pod, regarding the fellow University of the East standout's advice to him.

"Kasi 'yun naman talaga ang problema sa akin 'yung weight ko. Hindi ko naman ikakaila 'yun. Kung gusto nilang magpapayat ako, ako ang mag-aadjust."

Pasaol, who stands 6-foot-3 at 213 pounds, is joining Santi Santillan, and other top 3x3 players in the upcoming PBA rookie draft.

The 25-year-old, currently the top 2 3X3 player, is known for his 49-point explosion for UE back in 2017.

Pasaol said it was a tough decision to leave the 3X3 circuit, since he has already made a name there.

"Nahirapan ako, napamahal na sa akin yung Chooks (to Go), 'yung 3X3 players. Sobrang laking desisyon kung saan ako mapupunta," he said. "Mas pinili ko muna ang dream ng family ko mapunta sa PBA."

For him to succeed in the PBA, though, he knows he must be in shape.

"Totally ngayon ginagawa ko naman (mag-lose weight) para sa upcoming draft . . . Sa akin kailangan ko talagang pumayat talaga, mag-tone ang body ko. Kailangan ko 'yon para sa PBA. Sa akin kahit kahit ano'ng play weight gagawin ko," Pasaol said.

"Di na'ko kakain ng manok."

FROM THE ARCHIVES